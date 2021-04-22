Harvard or Yale?

Andres Ramirez-Enriquez headed to Ivy League

What do Harvard, Yale, Brown and Cornell universities have in common?

Meet Santa Maria High School senior Andres Ramirez-Enriquez.

He has been accepted to all of the institutions and offered award packages that will cover 99.9% of the Ivy League experience.

“I had no words. I immediately started jumping up and down and running across the backyard,’” said Andres, who was also accepted to several UCs and CSUs. “I didn’t know how to express such excitement. My mom was at my side, and she reassured me that I was seeing the fruits of my labor. Needless to say, I was extremely happy.

“Being first generation has been a challenge, but my parents immigrated from Mexico for this exact goal. I hope that my journey can inspire the next generations of my community. I have narrowed my choices down to Harvard and Yale. Both of these schools are amazing.’’

The Saint’s new major is undecided.

“I am a student of broad interests, and I genuinely enjoy learning in every field of study,’’ Andres said. “I am very interested in the STEM field, but recently I have also discovered a passion for government, economics and finance. I think that law school would be a very enjoyable experience for me. For now, I will use the first two years at my institution to explore different fields to truly discover the major that I will pursue.”

At SMHS, Andres remains involved in AVID, CSF, Youth Making Change, Society of Hispanic Engineers and AP Promoters.

“I want to thank the entire community of Santa Maria and what it has offered me throughout my whole life,” Andres added. “From attending Alvin Elementary to Fesler Junior High to Santa Maria High School, all of these schools have shaped me into the person that I am today. I remember Mr. Matsuoka mentioning college for the first time in third grade, and Ms. Tadeo taking me to my first college tours.

“I want to express my gratitude for the Santa Maria High School and Fesler Junior High AVID programs. Furthermore, I need to thank Mr. Orlick who has mentored me since freshman year and Mrs. Fruge, my counselor, who has helped me with everything. I have had the best teachers, and I want to thank all of my teachers for all the sacrifices they have made to help me get to this point.”

