HARVEY, Louise Dudley

JULY 28, 1951 – APRIL 10, 2020

Louise Dudley Harvey passed away on April 10, 2020 of a heart attack. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on July 28, 1951, to Richard Dudley and Donna Smith Harvey, and moved to Atlanta, Georgia with her family. She spent her school years at Devereux school in Pennsylvania. She had the opportunity to travel with her parents to Europe and Asia.

She moved to Washington state in 1976 and lived there until 1993, when she relocated to Santa Barbara and lived there for the rest of her life. She worked at Wendy’s for over 30 years, and in fact was the longest-termed employee when she retired at age 65. Louise loved her work, her friends, her church, horseback riding, going out for mealsÑand had a great sense of humor. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She had many friends and family who will miss her. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.