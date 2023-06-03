Has Goleta’s housing market caught up with Santa Barbara’s?

RAFAEL BAUTISTA PHOTO

Santa Barbara houses on the market include this one at 4156 Vista Clara Road. The average price for a single-family residence in Santa Barbara is $2,306,000.

Kim Crawford and Angel Speier

The long-standing debate and rivals: Santa Barbara vs. Goleta.

To an outsider, the two cities seem like one when viewing a map, but to any local, the two cities couldn’t be more different.

Or so they think …

Santa Barbara, often referred to as the “American Riviera,” is a coastal paradise and world-renowned for its Mediterranean climate, architecture, art galleries, wineries and vibrant cultural scene. The real estate market is known for its upscale properties, including luxury estates, oceanfront residences and historic homes.

Pocket neighborhoods throughout the city create charming and eclectic districts featuring everything from craftsman-style homes to historic Victorians, Adobes, Spanish Revival and everything in-between.

Easy to get around, where nothing is more than a 10-minute drive, it’s no wonder why Santa Barbara is one of the most exclusive and sought-after places to live.

Among the homes for sale in Goleta is this one at 629 Wakefield Road. The average price for a single-family residence in Goleta is $1,616,000.

But right up the road is the small town of Goleta … otherwise known as “The Goodland.” Home to the Coronado Butterfly Preserve, bird-haven Lake Los Carneros, Ellwood Bluffs and The Ritz-Carlton Bacara resort.

Goleta provides employment to some of the largest employers in the area: UCSB, Deckers Brand and Raytheon, to name a few. It has also become recognized as a hub for technology and research companies. Goleta includes a warm, down-to-earth atmosphere with easy access to parks, picturesque beaches, hiking and biking trails, and some of the best surfing around.

This rural retreat, full of stunning natural beauty is a little secret to the rest of the world. The suburban city mimics some of the draws to Santa Barbara, but at a lesser cost, it includes a mix of suburban neighborhoods, gated communities, and coastal properties.

With Goleta being historically more affordable, has the COVID-crazed market brought the prices up in Goleta to compete with those of iconic Santa Barbara?

The answer: Yes — and no.

Let’s rewind to 2019 or “pre-COVID” days. (We know … we know … It’s hard to remember what those days were like, let alone what the housing market was like!)

In 2019, the average price of a home in Santa Barbara was $1,478,000, with an average price per square foot of $769 and 57 days on market. In Goleta, the average price for a home was $1,200,000, with the price per square foot being $532 and an average of 32 days on market.

Today, the average price in Santa Barbara for a single-family residence is $2,306,000. In Goleta, $1,616,000. Santa Barbara’s average price per square foot is $1,252 with 37 days on the market. In Goleta, it’s $926 per square foot, with an average days on market of 23.

What does this mean? It means a lot of things. First, let’s look at the growth of both real estate markets. Since 2019, the average Santa Barbara home price has increased by roughly 55%, and Goleta has increased by roughly 35%. Those are significant numbers — fueled by limited inventory and high demand. We are starting to see a lot of buyers who are now priced out of Santa Barbara going to Goleta to get larger homes and more land than they could in Santa Barbara.

Second, let’s take a closer look at the price range breakdown. According to Fidelity National Title, over the past three years, there has been a significant price point shift in Goleta.

In 2019, only 29% of all sales in Goleta were over $1 million, but in 2022, almost 70% of sales in Goleta were over $1 million.

A big price point shift in Santa Barbara (not including Montecito or Hope Ranch) occurred in the $4 million-plus range.

In 2019, sales over $4 million represented only 0.1% of all transactions in Santa Barbara. As of 2022, $4 million-plus sales increased to 10% of all transactions. This just goes to show the strength of the luxury Santa Barbara real estate market and the appeal of its exclusivity.

What lies ahead for our real estate market? That’s the million dollar question! Wouldn’t it be nice to have a crystal ball?

In all honesty, we don’t know what’s in store, but we do know what the market is doing right now.

With a little more than one month of inventory (meaning all homes on the market would be sold in about 30 days with the number of buyers there are), we continue to be in a “seller’s market.” Additionally, cash sales remain strong at 36% of all transactions. While the number of sales is down for both cities (due to lack of inventory), the average sales price (for single-family homes & condos/PUD’s) in Goleta has increased year-to-date by $56,000. Recently, one of our listings in Goleta received multiple offers (upward of 10-plus), helping to push Goleta prices up and up.

As for Santa Barbara, although the average sales price is down YTD, for the first time in seven or eight months, closed prices are averaging over the last asking price.

As we head into summer, we expect this trend to continue.

So which city is better?

The answer is …

Kim Crawford and Angel Speier have been practicing real estate in Santa Barbara for over 20-plus years combined. They've been a team since 2017 and are consistently top producers in terms of number of sales and sales volume.