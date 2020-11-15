Hate drove this election

Hatred is defined by Webster as an intense dislike for someone or something.

Hate is much more. It is an all-consuming emotion that destroys the hater more than the hated.

Hate destroys the haters’ power to reason or make rational decisions.

A hater will destroy themselves to appease their hatred.

This election is driven by intense unmitigated hate.

We have an economy that is booming.

Businesses are turning away projects because they cannot get help and have more work than they can handle.

Yet these same individuals because of their blind hatred for President Donald Trump voted for Joe Biden.

Oil workers voted for Mr. Biden even though he clearly said he will destroy the oil industry. Where will these workers find new employment?

Untold numbers of innocent babies will be murdered.

Planned Parenthood will be operating with complete support of your tax dollars.

You reap what you sow.

We will lose our energy independence.

The day will come when we will be kissing Saudi Arabia’s posterior to get oil.

When the recession hits, who will the haters hate then?

Hate, the all-consuming destroyer, is alive and well.

Ronald Mathews

Santa Barbara