Hawaiian band Kanekoa to perform at SOhO

by Dave Mason 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Kaneka is a ukulele band that embraces everything from traditional Hawaiian music to 1980s pop to the blues.

SANTA BARBARA — The Hawaiian band Kanekoa will play its electric ukuleles at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

For 25 years, audiences have enjoyed the band’s original songs and covers. Kanekoa plays music varying from traditional Hawaiian to 1980s pop to the blues.

Kaneka recently graced the cover of Ukulele Magazine and was referred to as “Hawaiian Trailblazers.”

Vince Esquire, who plays the lead ukulele, was invited to play with with the Allman Brothers Band.

Joining the band at SOhO is a guest, percussionist Lopaka Colon.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $22 (cash only) at the door.

To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

For dinner reservations, call SOhO at 805-962-7776.

The concert is open for all ages.

For more about Kaneoka, visit kanekoa.live.com.

— Dave Mason

Managing Editor

