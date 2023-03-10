Hawaiian music to grace SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

The Masters of Hawaiian Music Tour will bring award-winning musicians Saturday to SOhO in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Aloha!

The Masters of Hawaiian Music Tour comes to Santa Barbara with a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The performers are guitarists/vocalists George Kahumoku Jr. and Sonny Lim and ukulele performer Herb Ohta Jr.

Nicknamed Hawaii’s “Renaissance” man, Mr. Kahumoku is a Grammy-winning slack jet guitarist, songwriter, teacher, artist, storyteller, writer, entrepreneur and farmer. He has more than 25 solo, collaboration and compilation CDs to his name. In 2022, he received a Na Hoku Lifetime Achievement award.

Mr. Lim is slack key guitarist and lap steel guitarist, as well as a songwriter. He began his career as a steel guitarist for Makaha Sons of Ni’ihau.

Besides being a ukulele performer, Mr. Ohta is a composer and teacher and the winner of seven Na Hoku Awards, including Best Ukulele in 2021.

Dinner tickets for their concert cost $30 in advance and $35 on the day of the concert. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

This show is for all ages.

For more about the Masters of Hawaiian Music Tour, go to kahumoku.com.

— Dave Mason