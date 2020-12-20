HAWKINS, Gregory Alan

1948 – 2020

We lost a very special guy early in the morning of December 5th. Born in Santa Barbara at St. Francis Hospital April 28th, 1948 to Leo C. and Evelynne C. Hawkins. He spent his childhood enjoying swimming, rafting & exploring the beach at his family’s beach house at Sea Cliff.

Greg was a popular client at Alpha Resource Center and considered it his home away from home.

Greg won many medals and ribbons during the early years of Special Olympics.

During his years at Alpha, he enjoyed cooking and road trips to the beach with his friends.

We will miss his gentle ways and joyous acceptance of new, exciting experiences.

He is survived by his brother Bob Hawkins (Linda), his nephews Tommy Hawkins (Rachel), Brian Hawkins, his grandnieces Evie and Bessie Hawkins and her family.

Special thanks to the staff at Alpha for their many years of care. Thanks also to the staff at Mission Terrace.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Alpha Resource Center, 4501 Cathedral Oaks Rd., S.B., CA 93110