Haze in Isla Vista

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Hazy skies caused by fires from Northern California loom Friday over the oceanside Del Playa residences and a neighboring beach In Isla Vista. Two trees flank the entrance to the beach at the end of El Embarcadero Road.
