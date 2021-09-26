Haze in Isla Vista

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSHazy skies caused by fires from Northern California loom Friday over the oceanside Del Playa residences and a neighboring beach In Isla Vista. Two trees flank the entrance to the beach at the end of El Embarcadero Road. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post A day in Isla Vista next post Goleta Water District requests public input on redistricting Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.