by News-Press Staff Report
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
An American Airlines passenger airliner takes off from Santa Barbara Airport during hazy conditions Friday morning. The haze had an unusual tinge. The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District said the air’s PM2.5 level — particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter — was moderate throughout the county. The district explained that meant it was a good day for most people to be active outside, but those with unusual sensitivity should consider reducing exertion. For updates, go to ourair.org/todays-air-quality.
