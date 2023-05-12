Head basketball coach at Santa Barbara High to step down

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA HIGH SCHOOL

Corey Adam has served for four years as the head boys basketball coach at Santa Barbara High School.

Corey Adam is stepping down as the head boys basketball coach at Santa Barbara High School.

The decision was announced Thursday.

“After much consideration of a variety of factors, I will be stepping down as basketball coach at Santa Barbara High School,” Adam said. “It’s been a fun ride for the past four years and the many years before that working with the lower levels, but other factors in life are calling me away.”

The Dons went 17-13 last season and finished third in the Channel League. Adam’s overall record is 56-42, and his teams made the CIF-SS playoffs twice.

Adam is also a teacher in the social science and history department at the school and will continue teaching after he steps down as coach.

Santa Barbara High School will immediately begin the hiring process for a new coach.

