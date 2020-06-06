Head-on collision results in fatality

State Route 154 accident leaves one person dead, another injured

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS

A head-on collision on State Route 154 left one person dead and another injured.

One person died and another suffered critical injuries in a head-on collision Friday morning on State Route 154 near East Camino Cielo, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 10:44 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were joined on scene by crews from the Los Padres National Forest. Upon arrival, responding units found both vehicles had sustained heavy damage as a result of the collision, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, county fire spokesman.

One passenger vehicle suffered significant front and side damage, while a pickup truck involved in the collision overturned and settled on its roof. Both vehicles remained on the roadway, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The patient who suffered critical injuries, Oscar Pereyra, 61, of Santa Barbara, required extensive extrication before being transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other victim was declared dead at the scene, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The deceased was later identified as 31-year-old Michael Kai Liu, of Arroyo Grande, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. Mr. Pereyra was suspected of driving under the influence and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.

The 154 was shut down for a time following the collision, the cause of which remains under investigation.

