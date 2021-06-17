Headless Household releases ‘Holed & Hunkered’

COURTESY PHOTOS

Santa Barbara-based Headless Household has released “Holed & Hunkered,” its first dance single, as the tier system ends and pandemic restrictions are loosened.

Santa Barbara band Headless Household released its first dance single, “Holed & Hunkered,” this week on multiple digital platforms.

The song may appear on a future album, according to a news release.

To listen to “Holed & Hunkered,” go to soundcloud.com/headless-household/holed-hunkered or www.householdink.com/headless.

Headless Household describes “Holed & Hunkered” as a “lean/not-so-mean mix,” which the band released on Tuesday in time for the end of the tier system and loosening of pandemic restrictions.

“The project was made possible through the expanding, everyday miracle of remote tracking, the means through which musicians globally have found an active root of expression in these isolating times,” Headless Household said in the news release.

Remote contributions were made by songwriter/guitarist/vocalist Joe Woodard, drummer/studio maestro Tom Lackner and alto saxist David Binney. (Charter member Dick Dunlap wasn’t able to participate.)

Tracking tentacles then extended to Los Angeles (Mr. Binney) and to Seattle (original Household bassist Chris Symer).

— Dave Mason