The front page. above-the-fold headline in the Nov. 7 News-Press declaring that the election was “undecided” belonged on the editorial page. It was a blatant attempt to earn points with the obviously defeated President Trump and reflects his juvenile, almost infantile, response to the reality of his defeat.

This headline and its placement is an index of the further decline of the News-Press as a source of objective and unbiased information.

E. Martin

Santa Barbara