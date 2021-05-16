Heal the Ocean launches new website



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Alison Thompson, Heal the Ocean’s operations/policy associate, worked on the organization’s new website. At right, Wendy Pelayo, Heal the Ocean’s outreach associate, helped to develop the site, www.healtheocean.org.

“What is the West End Master Plan?” asks a Santa Barbara City employee.

“Where do I find the Questa Study?” says another.

“What is the Questa Study?” asks another.

“Does anyone know where I can find the Goleta Potable Reuse study?” “The Braemar conceptional sewer plan?” “Santa Ynez Community Plan?”

In recent years, Heal the ocean has been approached numerous times for help in finding these pieces of information, according to Hillary Hauser, executive director.

“As many city, county and state officials have retired, taking their institutional knowledge with them, we have recognized how criticial it is to preserve their work and knowledge for future use. As a result, Heal the Ocean has created a new website with a digital research library of these and other documents – important works that need to be preserved and accessed by all. The new website is www.healthocean.org,” Ms. Hauser said.

“Over a year ago, we began working on an update to our website. Our goal was to create a website that not only showcased Heal the Ocean’s work but also to archive important research materials and studies by the city, county and state. We envisioned gathering these documents into one place, a digital research library where these documents can be accessed forever. Using the Key Word/Search function in the research library, people can find the numerous studies HTP funded or participated in ourselves.

“We will be adding to the research library as we go along into the future,” said Ms. Hauser. “Included with the research library are HTO’s activities over the past 20-plus years, a history of the organization, volunteer opportunities, community programs, newsletters, event pictures, fundraisers, daily surf forecasts and water quality test results.”

The new Heal the Ocean website is www.healtheocean.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com