HEALEY, Genevieve Marie

1942 – 2021

Genevieve Marie Healey, our much-loved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on March 12, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a fighter and survived pancreatic cancer for over four years.

Genevieve was born on February 1, 1942 to the late Henry and Genevieve Crawford in Greenwich, Connecticut and was one of six children. She attended St. Mary’s High School and Albertus Magnus College. She married her high school sweetheart, William P. Healey, and they moved across the country and found success in California, eventually settling in Santa Barbara in the early 1980s. Genevieve went on to get her nursing degree, just like her mother and sister Barbara Gallo. She also loved volunteering for the local community and particularly enjoyed volunteering at Lotusland.

Genevieve was a devoted mother and her greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She was the family rock, hosting beautiful gatherings for every holiday and important occasion. She also made sure the family kept in close contact with relatives from the east coast, coordinating frequent trips to see grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Genevieve was a devout Catholic and attended mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel nearly every day. She was grateful that she was able to see the Pope John Paul II in Rome and while he visited Los Angeles and had quite the collection of beautiful rosary beads that were blessed by him.

Genevieve is survived by four children, Christine Looper, Linda Goodwin, Michael Healey and his wife Laura, and Carolyn Healey. Her eleven grandchildren were the light of her life: Jennifer Hirsch, Taylor Starling and Owen Stagnaro; Cody, Brooke, Skyler, Chad and Riley Goodwin; and Alexis and Jake Healey.

A church service will be held on March 29, 2021 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Cemetery service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara.