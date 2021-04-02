Health centers receive COVID-19 funds

Santa Barbara County reports 46 COVID-19 cases

Three community health centers in Santa Barbara County are receiving a total of $11.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand COVID-19 vaccination and treatment.

American Indian Health & Services will receive $1,517,875; Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic will be allocated $4,911,875, and the County of Santa Barbara will receive $5,210,375.

“Our community health centers have been key partners in keeping our community safe and healthy during the pandemic. I was proud to cast my vote for the American Rescue Plan, which makes crucial investments to expand vaccine distribution,” Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said in a news release. “I’m glad to see over $11 million dollars will be used to enhance our ability to get vaccines into the arms of Central Coast residents as quickly, equitably, and effectively as possible.”

The federal government is investing $6 billion to expand vaccine access in underserved areas. The Health Resources and Services Administration will distribute the funds to almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.

The money can be used to administer COVID-19 vaccinations, expand testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, give primary care to high-risk communities and expand the centers’ capacity.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a 30% increase in case count when compared to the two-week average.

Weekly case rates have been increasing nationally since mid-March, from an average of 52,000 cases per day to 62,000 cases per day.

Santa Barbara County has a total of 33,217 cases of which 202 are still infectious.

Santa Maria detected the most COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 15 new cases. It has a total of 11,193 cases, and 51 cases are active.

Santa Barbara confirmed nine cases, which brings its total to 6,218 cases. Officials deem 33 cases still infectious in Santa Barbara.

Lompoc found six cases. It has a cumulative 3,521 cases of which 37 are active.

The following areas also reported daily cases: the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four cases (1,169 total, 15 active); Orcutt, one case (1,764 total, 16 active); the South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria, one case (1,336 total, eight active); Goleta, one case (1,735 total, 13 active); Isla Vista, one case (1,262 total, three active); Santa Ynez Valley, one case (986 total, six active); the North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe, one case (1,265 total, six active).

The geographic areas of five daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 30 patients with COVID-19, and 11 of those patients are in critical care.

A total of 28.9% of the county’s staffed ICU beds were available Thursday.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is treating eight COVID-19 patients, and one is in critical care and utilizing a ventilator. The hospital had 12 ICU beds available, or 26.7% of its ICU capacity.

A total of 90 adult ventilators and 12 neonatal ventilators are available at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

