Health department issues excessive heat warning

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health alert on Thursday due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara County this upcoming weekend.

The health alert will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Officials urge residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Today’s high in Santa Barbara is 90 degrees. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s Saturday and up to 97 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The heatwave is even expected to continue into early next week with highs of 94 and 91 on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Some safety measures include wearing appropriate, lightweight, and light-colored clothing, drinking plenty of water, avoiding outside activity, and trying to find shade or cool air as often as possible if outside.

Residents are further reminded not to leave children or pets inside locked cars unattended.

