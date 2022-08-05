Health department recommends caution during Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA — With large numbers out and about celebrating this week’s Fiesta, there’s the potential for an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“As with other events and holidays that bring opportunities for large gatherings, our community may experience an uptick in cases following this week’s events. However, there are many prevention strategies community members can use to protect themselves and others,” Jackie Ruiz, the public information officer for the health department, told the News-Press in an email.

“Well-fitted masks are highly recommended in public, indoor areas and crowded outdoor areas,” Ms. Ruiz said.

“Stay home if you are sick,” she added. “Practice excellent hand hygiene and avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Monitor for any symptoms after attending large gatherings and get tested if you do begin experiencing symptoms.”

— Katherine Zehnder