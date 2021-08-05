Health department reports 104 COVID-19 cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Officials reported 26 new cases in Lompoc and the communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, 17 new cases in Santa Maria and 12 new cases in both Goleta and Santa Barbara. Nine new cases were reported in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Five new cases were reported in Isla Vista and in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota; three new cases in the area of Summerland, Montecito and Carpinteria; and one new case in the North County unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

Ten cases were pending on Wednesday.

The new cases brought the county’s active case total to 473 infections on Wednesday. The active case total is 39% higher than the previous two-week average of 341 cases, according to the Public Health Department’s community dashboard.

As of Tuesday, 62.2% of eligible residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, and 70.6% of that same population had received at least one shot. Of the entire county population, 52.6% are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 34 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, and five of those patients were recovering in the ICU.

