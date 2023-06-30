Health entities pay total of $68 million to settle lawsuit

Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, CenCal Health, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast were alleged to have violated false claims acts

Cottage Health, Sansum Clinic, CenCal Health and Community Health Centers of the Central Coast have agreed to pay a total of $68 million to settle a lawsuit over alleged false claims to Medi-Cal.

The settlement for the four entities, all of which serve Santa Barbara County, was announced Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Department of Justice, Central District of California.

The DOJ said the four healthcare entities were alleged to have violated the False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by submitting or causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal for “Enhanced Services.” The claims are related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

The DOJ added, “The claims resolved by the settlements are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.”

Under the settlement, CenCal Health will pay $49.5 million; Cottage, $9 million; Sansum, $4.5 million; and CHC, $3.15 million to the United States.

In addition, the state of California will receive payments totaling $1.85 million.

The DOJ said the agreement was executed earlier in June and that a federal judge on late Wednesday unsealed the whistleblower case naming the four entities.

Under the Affordable Care Act, Medi-Cal was expanded in January 2014 to cover adults between ages of 19 and 64 without dependent children with annual incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level.

Sansum Clinic participated in the Medi-Cal expansion program designed by CenCal Health, its longtime healthcare partner.

Sansum Clinic issued a statement Thursday saying that it disagreed with the government’s claims but agreed to return $4.5 million of the $7.1 million in payments under the settlement.

“Our intention was to participate in a program that, along with CenCal, would allow us to provide for the health care needs of the previously uninsured individuals that were now newly enrolled in Medi-Cal,” said Sansum Clinic CEO Kurt N. Ransohoff.

“Sansum disagrees with the government’s claims, and we do not believe it was an overpayment or that Sansum did anything wrong or inappropriate,” Dr. Ransohoff said in the statement. “However, we decided to settle this matter and return the alleged overpayments instead of engaging in costly, time-consuming litigation that would consume additional health care resources and distract us from our focus on providing high-quality health care to patients, as we have for over 100 years.”

CenCal Health also issued a statement.

“CenCal Health (CenCal) has reached a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and other regulators regarding the disbursement of Medicaid funding through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) between 2014 and 2016. This settlement marks the conclusion of the government’s eight-year-old payment dispute with CenCal and the settling providers,” CenCal Health said.

“ACA funds were made available for CenCal’s community of health care professionals to provide services to the then-newly eligible Medi-Cal beneficiaries. CenCal’s work was done publicly and transparently and aimed at coordinating the health care needs of 16,000 formerly uninsured individuals who obtained coverage under the ACA. Those funds were not retained by CenCal for its own purposes, but instead used to support the most vulnerable in our community.

“CenCal disagrees with the government’s position,” CenCal Health continued. “We believe these past disbursements to providers under this program were lawful and proper, and made in good faith within the context of minimal regulatory guidance. Regardless, we agreed to settle and put this matter behind us, allowing us to refocus on our mission – improving the health and wellbeing of the people we serve by providing access to high-quality health services.

“Under the settlement agreement, CenCal will pay $49.5M and enter into a Corporate Integrity Agreement for a period of five years. We wish to move forward proactively and productively with the government, reflecting our values of compassionate service, integrity, collaboration and improvement. As a trusted leader in advancing health equity, we remain focused on our important mission so that our communities thrive and achieve optimal health together.”

email: dmason@newspress.com