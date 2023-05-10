Health screening offered for Santa Barbara residents

SANTA BARBARA — Residents living in the Santa Barbara area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Santa Barbara Seventh-day Adventist Church will host this community event on June 15 at 425 Arroyo Road in Santa Barbara.

The screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; cholesterol levels; your risk for diabetes; as well as kidney and thyroid function.

The pricing for the screenings start at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you, according to Life Line Screening.

Registration is required. For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

— Annika Bahnsen