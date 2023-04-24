Health screenings coming to Santa Barbara on May 25

SANTA BARBARA — Residents in the Santa Barbara area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Word of Life Church, 130 S. Hope Ave. Suite D111 A, will host this community event on May 25. Registration is required.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with individuals to create a package that is right for them based on their ages and risk factors.

For more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.

— Marilyn McMahon