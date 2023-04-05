Health screenings set for May 8 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Residents living in and around Santa Barbara can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., will host this Santa Barbara event on May 8. Registration is required. To register, go to www.lifelinescreening.com.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in the arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function and more.

Screenings are affordable and convenient, according to Life Line Screening. Free parking is available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with people to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors.

For more information, call Life Line Screening at 1-877-237-1287.

— Marilyn McMahon