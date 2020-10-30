HEANEY, John William

John William Heaney, passed away peacefully, at home with his wife of 39 years, Kathryn (Rusin) by his side.

John was born in Santa Barbara, CA in 1928 to John Heaney, Sr. (father was originally with Richards, Carrie & Heaney in 1915, which became Heaney, Price & Postel in 1920), and Matilda Arrellanes. On his mothers side, he was considered a “Californio” descendant of Spanish families who first occupied California. John was a member of The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. His great-great-grandfather, Jose Francisco do Ortega, was an officer at the San Diego Presidio before moving to Santa Barbara, where he became Commandant. John was also a member of Los Califorianos. He was a graduate of New Mexico Military Institute and was later commissioned as an officer in Armored Cavalry after graduating from University of California, Berkeley where he took degrees in Political Science & Business Administration.

Moving to New York City, he began a career in pharmaceutical advertising & is listed in Who’s Who in Advertising. Taking early retirement in 1991, John & Kathy moved to San Diego, returning to the state he loved so much. There he continued enjoying his many hobbies which included traveling the world, gardening, cruising the back roads with his beloved Miata. John was very involved with St. Paul’s Cathedral, where he leaves many dear friends. His keen sense of humor (he told his Doctor during his last physical, the secret to long life is vodka martinis & cheesburgers!), and kindness will be missed by many.