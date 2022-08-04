Hearing date not set for inmate who briefly escaped

SANTA BARBARA — A date for a preliminary hearing for the inmate who briefly escaped from custody early last month was not set Wednesday as prosecutors had hoped due to his attorney’s request for more time.

“We set another ‘setting’ court date on Sept. 21,” Deputy District Attorney Heather Trapnell told the News-Press. “Defense counsel said on the record that he was looking into defendant’s mental health.”

Nicholas Erickson, 26, faces a four-count complaint connected to his 1 1/2 hour evening escape on July 5 from the Main Jail in Santa Barbara. His escape ended with a K9 apprehension, during which the dog, Odin, was injured.

Mr. Erickson is charged with two felony charges of escape by force or violence and assault on a police animal, and two misdemeanor charges of resisting, obstruction or delay of a peace officer attempting to discharge the duties of his office and assault on a police officer with regard to a police animal. He has pleaded not guilty.

He escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail at about 6:50 p.m. July 5. Before he was captured at 8:20 p.m., Mr. Erickson allegedly committed a first-degree, residential burglary and is also alleged to have stolen a vehicle, DDA Trapnell said.

— Neil Hartstein