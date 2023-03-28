Hearing delayed for alleged child predator

A Carpinteria man appeared in court Monday to set a date for his preliminary hearing on four felony charges that he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child under 10, dating back to 2015.

But the setting of the preliminary hearing for Luis Antonio Ibarra-Delgadillo, 37, was continued until April 17, according to Deputy District Attorney Sarah Barkley.

Mr. Ibarra-Delgadillo pleaded not guilty to all charges at his March 20 arraignment.

The first count in the complaint filed against him charges the defendant with committing sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2015.

The second count charges him with attempted oral copulation with a child under 10 during the same period.

The third count charges him with committing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 14 during the same period. The charge contends it was the first time the defendant touched the child with lewd intent.

And the fourth count also charges him with committing a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under 14, again during the same period. The charge alleges it was the last time he touched her with lewd intent.

Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mr. Ibarra-Delgadillo, aka Anthony Ibarra, on March 9 for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a child under 10, sheriff’s officials said

He was arrested without incident after an extensive confidential criminal investigation, and he is currently being held without bail at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.

Based on their investigation, detectives believe there may be additional survivors of alleged sexual assault by Mr. Ibarra-Delgadillo who have not been identified.

Detectives became aware that the release of his booking photo would aid in their investigation and assist in identifying additional survivors.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional alleged crimes associated with him to contact Detective Swank by phone at 805-681-4150. If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling 805-681-4171.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office’s Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process.

Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through its community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault. Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling 805-564-3696.

For more information, go to sbstesa.org.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com