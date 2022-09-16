Hearing scheduled for San Jose Creek Bike Path Project

COURTESY IMAGE

The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project will connect existing bicycle routes in Goleta.

The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project has reached the end of the environmental review phase.

Now it’s time for a public hearing.

The Goleta City Council will discuss the project at its Sept. 20 meeting, where members will consider the final initial study of the Mitigated Negative Declaration and Development Plan for the project.

The city received numerous comments from the public during the 30-day public review of the draft document, and these comments have been considered and responses provided in the final document, according to a news release.

To participate in the 5:30 p.m. council meeting, follow instructions in the agenda at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

The city of Goleta considers the San Jose Creek Bike Path Project to be an important component of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian master plan. The path is designed to provide a connection between existing bike routes north of Highway 101 and the Atascadero Creek Bike Path to the south.

The path will also connect the bike routes north of Calle Real all the way to the Coast Route, which connects to Goleta Beach, UCSB and into Santa Barbara. This is a complex project that has involved close coordination with various agencies including Caltrans and the County of Santa Barbara

The city said the Initial Study-Mitigated Negative Declaration environmental document describes the detailed improvements that will be made to the local transportation system. It also discusses the possible environmental effects of building this nearly 1.5-mile bike path.

The new bike path will include space for bicycles and pedestrians beginning on Calle Real, proceeding under Highway 101, and continuing along San Jose Creek through Armitos Park and Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town Goleta, north of Hollister Avenue.

The route will then pick up on Kellogg Avenue, and cross over State Route 217 (Ward Memorial Boulevard) on a 350-foot long, 12-foot wide bicycle/pedestrian bridge.

The bike path then lowers to align adjacent to State Route 217, separated by a 2-foot concrete barrier and bicycle/pedestrian rail to separate users from the roadway.

At the south end of the project, the bike path will continue under State Route 217 in a newly constructed box culvert, and daylight again on the southeast side of the highway to connect to the existing Atascadero Creek Bike Path.

Following the City of Goleta approval of the IS-MND by City Council, the project will proceed to the California Coastal Commission for permitting in accordance with the State Coastal Act. The next phase of the project will consist of the Design and Right of Way Phase. The public will have additional opportunities to weigh in as the design progresses.

For more information contact Teresa Lopes (tlopes@cityofgoleta.org; 805-961-7563) or Laura Bridley (lbridley@cityofgoleta.org; 805-896-2153). Or visit cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/bicycle-projects/san-jose-creek-bike-path-southern-extent.

