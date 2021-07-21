Hearings to cover Santa Maria council districts

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria City Council will hold four hearings to get the public’s input on how council members’ district lines should be drawn.

Those hearings will take place in Santa Maria at 6 p.m. on:

— Aug. 3 at Grogan Community Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde.

— Sept. 7 at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnell St.

— March 2 at Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive.

— March 15 at Maramonte Community Center, 620 E. Sunrise Drive.

Because these meetings are away from the usual council site, they won’t be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube Live Channel or on Comcast Cable Channel 23. In addition, a Zoom connection will not be available.

A video recording will be made of each hearing and posted to the meetings portal and on the city’s redistricting webpage, www.cityofsantamaria.org/redistricting, the following day. The webpage can be translated into Spanish by clicking the En Español option at the top of the page.

Public comments, including suggested draft maps, can be submitted by emailing cityclerk@cityofsantamaria.org.

The current council districts and map can be viewed at: cityofsantamaria.org/home/showdocument?id=22187.

For more information, call the Records/City Clerk Division at 805-925-0951, ext. 2307.

— Dave Mason