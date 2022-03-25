Hearst Castle to reopen in May

Hearst Castle will reopen on May 11 after being shuttered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hearst Castle is a state treasure, and we are thrilled to reopen this wonder to the public to enjoy in a safe and responsible manner,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said. “We are confident that these once-in-a-lifetime repairs and improvements to the road facility will serve countless generations to come.”

California State Parks is celebrating the reopening of Hearst Castle by offering a new “Julie Morgan” tour, which takes an in-depth look at the woman who was the chief architect of the castle in San Luis Obispo County.

“They say that the Hearst Castle is a jewel in San Luis Obispo County’s already dazzling crown, and I couldn’t agree more. Hearst Castle is not only a fascinating place to visit, it serves as a backbone to the North County’s economy,” Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, said. “So I couldn’t be happier about its re-opening, with a safer and more rewarding experience for residents and tourists alike.”

Additionally, ticket prices will now include all the fees. Tour reservations will reopen on March 31 and can be made by calling 800-444-4445 or visiting hearstcastle.org.

