‘Heat Ready CA’ launched just in time for heat wave

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The newly created Governor’s Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications (OCPSC) is launching a $20 million public outreach and awareness campaign to inform Californians on how to stay safe during extreme heat and life-threatening heat waves.

The “Heat Ready CA” campaign disseminates information through a messenger network of more than 100 community based organizations to engage in door-to-door canvassing, phone banking, community activations and other outreach efforts in 30 languages across all 58 California counties.

Supporting the person-to-person outreach, the office will also engage Californians through advertising, social media and influencer engagements and a one stop website.

HeatReadyCA.com and, in Spanish, CuidateDelCalorCA.com, offer tips on how to assess your risk and make a plan to deal with higher-than-average temperatures.

A release by the governor’s office advised of excessive heat watches and warnings across the southern half of the state this week, with additional watches, warnings, and advisories possible farther north, including the San Joaquin Valley.

The hottest temperatures for the season so far are expected from 12th-16th July. Forecasts have Palm Springs reaching 116 degrees F; San Bernardino, Lake Elsinore and Hemet at 101, with the Central Valley approaching 105. Southern California Deserts can anticipate temperatures ranging from 110 to 120 degrees.

State and local agencies are gearing up for the extreme temperatures elevating the state into Phase II of its Extreme Temperature Response Plan today.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “California is launching Heat Ready CA as another tool in the state’s arsenal to protect people from extreme heat. We’re asking everyone to stay alert to changing weather and take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their families safer from deadly heat waves.”

“Heat Ready CA” is part of the Governor’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, and creates and identifies cooling centers in every county to provide reprieve to vulnerable populations.

“Heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as respiratory problems, are among the potentially dangerous effects of extreme heat,” said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The campaign will spend $20 million over two years with a focus on – individuals 65 years of age or older, workers, and individuals with chronic illness, disabilities or who are pregnant – groups at the highest risk.