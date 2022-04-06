Heat wave expected to continue in Santa Barbara County

A high of 89 was recorded Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Airport as the American Riviera experienced an unusually hot day in April.

Elsewhere in Santa Barbara County, the National Weather Service reported a high of 84 in Santa Ynez. Things were cooler farther north, with highs of 71 in Lompoc, 72 in Santa Maria and 69 in New Cuyama.

Lows were in the low to upper 50s throughout the county.

The heat wave is expected to continue today through Friday, with some relief on Saturday and more significant relief on Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicted highs today of 89 in Santa Barbara, 84 at UCSB, 87 in Santa Maria, 85 in Lompoc, 91 in Santa Ynez and 87 in Cuyama. The weather isn’t expected to cool off until Saturday when highs will suddenly fall to the mid to upper 70s.

Santa Barbara will be truer to its nickname of the “American Riviera” on Sunday when the high is expected to be 73, followed by highs of 68 on Monday and 66 on Tuesday, the first partly cloudy day after a string of sunny ones. A similar cooling trend will be seen in Lompoc and Santa Maria, but the high will be 80 in Santa Ynez Sunday before finally falling there to 73 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Things are even hotter down south, with usually temperate Oxnard expected to see a high of 92 today and 96 on Thursday and Friday. Similar temperatures are forecast for Los Angeles.

Like Santa Barbara County, Ventura and Los Angeles counties are expected to experience a cooling trend next week.email: dmason@newspress.com