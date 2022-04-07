Heat wave persists

Santa Barbara not as hot as expected Wednesday; other areas see highs in 80s, 90s

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Passerby uses the sidewalk on Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara, where people went to be next to the Pacific Ocean and cooler temperatures.

It was cooler in Santa Barbara Wednesday than what was forecast by the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the weather service predicted these highs on Wednesday: 89 in usually temperate Santa Barbara and 84 at UCSB. Instead, the high Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Airport was a more comfortable 77 degrees.

The weather service Wednesday conceded that nailing down coastal temperatures and winds this week hasn’t been an exact science because of the offshore flow.

The forecast was more accurate for North County. On Wednesday, the weather service reported highs of 92 in Santa Maria, 91 in Santa Ynez and 85 in Lompoc. New Cuyama was cooler with a high of 79.

People stayed cool by bicycling and walking at beaches in Santa Barbara and elsewhere.

The Southern California heat wave is expected to continue through Friday, and the weather service predicts hotter-than-usual temperatures on the South Coast.

The weather service predicted today’s high in Santa Barbara will be 94. Highs elsewhere are expected to be 89 at UCSB, 88 in Lompoc, 91 in Santa Maria, 97 in Santa Ynez and 93 in Cuyama.

Gusty north to northeast winds are expected today, and the weather service said the South Coast would experience sundowner winds by Friday evening.

The weather throughout Santa Barbara County will start to cool down by Saturday and will be more temperate on Sunday with highs that day in the low to mid 70s in most of the county, the weather service said. There’s even more relief in sight in Lompoc, where Sunday’s high is expected to be 67.

email: dmason@newspress.com