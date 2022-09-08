Home Local This week’s heat wave
Local

This week’s heat wave

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
The thermometer outside Pacific Western Bank in Goleta displays the temperature of 101 degrees Sunday — an astonishing number considering triple-digit figures are a rarity on the South Coast. The National Weather Service reported highs Wednesday of  84 in Goleta, 88 in Santa Maria, 89 in Lompoc, 102 in Santa Ynez and 104 in New Cuyama. Today’s forecast calls for highs of 86 in Santa Barbara, 84 in Santa Maria, 81 in Lompoc, 97 in Santa Ynez and 102 in Cuyama. Showers are expected Saturday in Santa Barbara County, with highs falling to the upper 70s and low  80s. The National Weather Service said next week will be cooler.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More