This week’s heat wave

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSThe thermometer outside Pacific Western Bank in Goleta displays the temperature of 101 degrees Sunday — an astonishing number considering triple-digit figures are a rarity on the South Coast. The National Weather Service reported highs Wednesday of 84 in Goleta, 88 in Santa Maria, 89 in Lompoc, 102 in Santa Ynez and 104 in New Cuyama. Today's forecast calls for highs of 86 in Santa Barbara, 84 in Santa Maria, 81 in Lompoc, 97 in Santa Ynez and 102 in Cuyama. Showers are expected Saturday in Santa Barbara County, with highs falling to the upper 70s and low 80s. The National Weather Service said next week will be cooler.