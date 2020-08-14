Heatwave incoming

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

It’s going to be hot today. A high near 92 is expected today in Santa Barbara, which is reason enough to go to Cabrillo Boulevard and enjoy the ocean breeze at West Beach.

Temperatures may reach triple digits this weekend in Santa Barbara County.

An incoming heatwave is expected over the next several days, which is expected to produce scorching temperatures in several areas of the county.

The hot conditions come on the heels of a record breaking day in Santa Maria. Temperatures at the Santa Maria Airport reached 92 degrees on Thursday, eclipsing the previous record of 89 degrees set in 1991.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains and the Cuyama Valley, beginning today through 9 p.m. Monday. Mountain areas below 5,000 feet are expected to experience temperatures ranging from 97 to 108 degrees, while conditions in the Cuyama Valley may reach up to 111 degrees, said Joe Sirard, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Also expected to receive significant heat this weekend is the Santa Ynez Valley, with highs between 92 and 104 degrees. The Santa Ynez Valley has been designated with a heat advisory, a lesser cautionary status than an excessive heat warning, Mr. Sirard said.

The city of Santa Barbara hasn’t received any advisories or warnings and is expected to reach a high temperature of 92 degrees today. Mr. Sirard said Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the heatwave, reaching a high of 94 degrees in the city. Conditions on Sunday and Monday are expected to be “very slightly cooler, but still very hot,” Mr. Sirard said.

The high temperature for both days is 89 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Clouds towered above the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday morning, as seen in this view from the eastbound State Route 246.

The excessive heat warnings may be extended into next week, Mr. Sirard added.

“There’s a possibility that the excessive heat warning could be extended into Tuesday for the interior parts of Santa Barbara County,” Mr. Sirard said.

Throughout the heatwave, the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport will be far cooler than the city, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

Over the weekend, Mr. Sirard recommends local residents “use common sense” and protect themselves from the hot weather.

“What we tell folks to do is drink plenty of fluids because they want to be hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, and try to stay out of the sun as much as possible,” he said.

email: jgrega@newspress.com