Heatwave to continue all week

Santa Barbara resident Tracy Thomas and her 5-year-old daughter, Brighton, play in the surf to cool off on a hot day.

The heat wave Santa Barbara County has been experiencing in recent days is expected to continue today. Temperatures are once again expected at or above 90 degrees in the city of Santa Barbara, and meteorologist Mike Wofford of the National Weather Service in Oxnard said we can expect “very minimal change” throughout Thursday. The 90-degree days will have low temperatures at night between 65 and 75 degrees.

Friday in the city is forecasted to range from the mid to high 80s and in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. At the start of next week, temperatures in the city of Santa Barbara are expected to “be warm, but not excessively so,” according to Mr. Wofford.

As per usual during a heat wave, the coastal regions will be significantly cooler than inland areas, with the hottest areas in Santa Barbara County predicted to reach temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees. These areas include the mountains, Cuyama, and the Santa Ynez Valley. Cuyama and the Santa Ynez Valley have been designated with excessive heat warnings by the NWS, and the Santa Ynez Valley with a heat advisory. These designations are expected to remain through Thursday, according to NWS meteorologist Lisa Phillips.

Rachel Whitacre of Goleta starts her daily swim on a warm Monday morning at Leadbetter Beach.

Santa Barbara Airport is forecasted to be somewhat cooler than either the inland areas or the city of Santa Barbara, with high temperatures in the mid 80s through Thursday, and in the low 80s on Monday. Low temperatures at the airport will likely be in the low to mid 60s.

Beyond drinking plenty of water and going near the coastal areas to cool off, Ms. Phillips gave a few recommendations for local residents trying to beat the heat in their homes.

“There’s a lot you can do in order to keep your house cooler if you don’t have air conditioning. Open your windows at night, take cold showers,” she said.

