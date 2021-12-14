Heavy rainfall on Central Coast

A storm Monday night hit Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, but there were no major floods and no debris flows.

There were also no reports of any creeks overflowing.

By mid-morning Tuesday, more than two inches of rain had fallen in Santa Ynez, and a similar amount had hit Goleta. Almost a full inch fell in Santa Barbara and Gaviota, and a little over an inch landed in Santa Maria. Fast winds died down by mid-morning.

Rocks were reported on Paradise Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. There were boulders on Cold Springs Road in Montecito. Traffic collisions were reported early Tuesday morning on Highway 101 in Santa Maria, Carpinteria and Ventura.

Santa Barbara County issued an evacuation order Monday night for the areas in and surrounding the Alisal Fire burn scar. An evacuation center was set up at Santa Barbara City College’s Wake Center on Turnpike Road .

