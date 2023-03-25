HEIDENRICH, Wilma M.

Wilma M. Heidenrich, 92, went to be with her loving Savior on Friday March 17, 2023, while still living at her home in Carpinteria, CA.

Wilma was born May 23, 1930, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Clifford & Ola Smith. Wilma married Fred on May 28, 1949, in Wayne, Michigan. They moved to California in 1965 and lived in Carpinteria for 51 years. Fred died in 2005.

Wilma was a lifetime member of the W.E.L.S. and was currently a founding member at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara. Wilma also attended church at Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Thousand Oaks, CA with her daughter Janet.

Wilma worked at various places in food service while finally retiring in 1988, from Aliso Public School in Carpinteria. Wilma worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the Carpinteria Historical Museum as both a docent and a “hot dog wrapper”. She also volunteered weekly at Friends of the Library. In the past Wilma also helped at the Braille Institute, was a driver for H.E.L.P, and lead many bible lessons at a local nursing home. She was an active member of the Carpinteria Senior Group and loved playing Bunco.

Wilma leaves behind her 2 daughters; Janet Beilke of Ojai, CA and Charlotte (Rev Michael) Bater of Onsted, Michigan; 4 grandchildren Brittany (Adam) Dutter, Amanda (Philip) Gronholz, Rev Noah (Missy) Bater, and Dustin Beilke, as well as 9 great-grandchildren; Georgia, Brayden, Addison, Harper, Emersyn, Hudson, Chase, Thaddeus, & Finneas.

A memorial service will be held at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 770 Vala Drive, Santa Barbara, CA on Thursday March 30, 2023, at 11am with Rev. J Prober & Rev. N Bater officiating. The service will also be live-streamed. www.orlcsb.net.

In lieu of flowers you may remember Wilma by making contributions to Our Redeemer and Prince of Peace

Lutheran churches.