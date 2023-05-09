Heidi Holly to retire from Friendship Center

COURTESY PHOTO

Heidi Holly

Heidi Holly, executive director at the Friendship Center, is planning to retire in July.

She has served the center for 38 years.

The adult day care program, which has a campus in Montecito, provides services for aging and dependent adults as well as respite for their caregivers. Friendship Center brings social activities to enhance seniors’ quality of life, promote self-esteem and increase their physical ability to continue living at home.

Ms. Holly graduated with a bachelor’s in behavioral sciences from UCSB. She additionally attended Antioch University and studied organizational management. She is a certified California administrator of residential care facilities for the elderly.

Currently, Ms. Holly serves on the Wellness and End of Life Committee, and the Adult and Aging Network. She has served on many boards and has been a presenter at the local, state and national level on issues pertaining to the aging population.

During her tenure, Ms. Holly created programs and activities including the Growing Old project, also known as GOLD, where public/charter school children get together with the aging population to diminish ageism.

The executive director position is now open. To apply, visit friendshipcentersb.org/friendship-center-now-hiring.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com