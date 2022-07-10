HEIDNER, Frederick Carl, II

A life well-lived leaves a lasting and positive impact on those who shared in that life, and Dr. Frederick “Fred” Carl Heidner II certainly lived his life well. Fred Heidner passed from this life on July 2, 2022 at the age of 93 from natural causes. Fred’s final residence was at the Valle Verde retirement community in Santa Barbara, California, where he was an enthusiastic and active resident for the past 13 years.

Fred Heidner was born to Dr. Frederick and Esther Heidner in Milwaukee, WI on February 7, 1929 and lived a joyful and carefree youth with his brother and best friend, John N. Heidner. Fred completed his college education and medical school studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Fred completed his medical resident training in the United States Navy, and in 1961 began his career as a urologist at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, California. Fred practiced medicine with skill and compassion during what he considered to be the golden age of medicine, until his retirement in 1990.

While in medical school, Fred met the love of his life, Patricia Jean Watzke, whom he married in 1954. Fred and Patricia raised a daughter, Greta, and three sons: Frederick “Fritz,” Hans and Kurt. Fred also experienced the joy of being a grandfather to two granddaughters, Anja and Nicola, and three grandsons, Ryan, Niels, and Eric, all of whom respected and loved him dearly. Fred was also blessed by a special relationship with two individuals brought into his life following the death of his son Fritz. To the day of his passing, Fred considered Matthew Grul and Jeannie Moore to be members of his family. Others dear to his heart include his son-in-law, Russell Greene and his daughters-in-law, Faith Heidner (Hans) and Suzi Heidner (Kurt).

Fred Heidner lived a full and impactful life, and the days that remain for his family and friends will be all the more joyful and meaningful for having shared in that life. Their joy will come from having shared life with a man who radiated positivity and optimism, had a smile for all, and displayed unconditional love and support for his family and friends. They will remember Fred’s keen intellect, his quick wit, and his playful and gentle sense of humor. They will remember a man who modeled the qualities of honesty, integrity, generosity, love and kindness, but rarely spoke of them. They will remember a man who lifted the spirits of others with his cheerful view of life and his welcoming personality. They will remember a man who was confident and humble, and a man who had no interest in measuring himself against others. And they will fondly remember the joy he received from cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers football team. While we are sad at his passing, we are tremendously grateful for the time we had together, for his example, for the many things he taught us, and for a lifetime of happy memories. Fred left the world knowing that Patricia, his wife of 67 years, is surrounded by love and will be well cared for by the members of her family.

Fred will be memorialized at a private gathering of family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals who desire to honor Fred’s life with a donation, to please support a cause that aligns with his values. As a guide, Fred loved the natural world and was concerned about the state of the environment. He loved animals, he valued education, and he recognized the importance of the arts. Fred and Patricia were devotees of the Music Academy of the West, and for many years attended concerts and Master classes almost daily during the summer. Fred was well aware that he lived a privileged life compared to so many others, and he would have been pleased to know that his friends chose to honor him by supporting an organization with the broad mission of improving people’s lives.