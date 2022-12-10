HEINTZE, Nancy Marjorie

Born in Evanston, IL on Feb. 26, 1939, Nancy moved to Santa Barbara. After 83 years, Nancy Marjorie Heintze left her illness behind to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 28,2022. She left behind her devoted husband, Richard Rudolf Heintze, children: Robert, Virginia (Pokotylo), Richard Henry, 6 Grandsons, 2 Great-Granddaughters and 6 Great-Grandsons. She loved her family, and when healthy, spent many years enjoying their company always with a smile on her face and hugs for all.

Nancy was a receptionist and PBX operator where she met her life-mate of 62 years. She also worked as a yard duty monitor at Cathedral Oaks, opened the Goleta Valley Hospital as a receptionist, and did duty at Santa Barbara High and La Cumbre Junior High. Nancy loved camping and RVing from coast to coast. She also had fun on cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the rivers of Europe. Emanuel Lutheran Church kept Nancy busy helping the blind ministry and LWML – always with her loving smile. We thank The Sarah House and Assisted Living for her end-of-life care. She will be laid to rest with her Mother, Dad, and Sister Joan at Calvary Cemetery at 10AM with a memorial at 11AM in Emanuel Lutheran Church on Dec.14, 2022.