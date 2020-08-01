HEISINGER, Wayne

You are so missed. I was so incredibly fortunate to have you as my husband for so many wonderful years. It started at S.B. High School and continued at Cal State University at Fresno. We met again in 2001. We were again together for 20 years. The most wonderful years.

Wayne has three children: Wayne, Darrel and Eva. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in S.B. serving as Deacon and Elder. Wayne was retired as an army veteran with 21 years of active duty serving two years in Vietnam as a counter mortar radar platoon sergeant. He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Rose Ann Bowser. May he rest in peace.