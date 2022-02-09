Hello, Dolly?

Lisa Amador is Santa Barbara’s matchmaker

COURTESY PHOTOS

Lisa and Michael Amador married on Jan. 3, 2015, at Lincourt Vineyards in Solvang. Mrs. Amador has helped others find their true love through Amador Matchmaking.

When Lisa Darsonval opened her matchmaking company in February 2012, she was a single mom of three who moved to Santa Barbara to pursue a career helping people find love. Over the past 10 years, she has helped hundreds of singles become couples, about a dozen engagements/marriages and even some children.

She even found her own “lover” –- literally –- who became her husband, Michael Amador (lover in Spanish).

Shortly after moving to Santa Barbara, she had her first date with Mr. Amador, a chef and sommelier, with two teen children of his own.

Amador Matchmaking holds its Valentine’s Party in 2015. The company will hold another one Saturday at Topa Topa Brewery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

“He took me to a spectacular wine industry event, which was overwhelming for me because I had little wine knowledge and knew not a single soul. Michael quickly made me feel at ease,” she said.

Their relationship blossomed, and Mr. Amador proposed two years later. They married on Jan. 3, 2015, at Lincourt Vineyards in Solvang. Years later, Mrs. Amador supported her husband’s decision to leave his 10-year food and beverage job at La Cumbre Country Club to pursue his dream. Together they opened Uncorked Wine Tasting and Kitchen and recently acquired The Nook.

On Saturday, Amador Matchmaking is hosting a 10th Anniversary and Valentine’s Party on the outside patio of Topa Topa Brewery in the Funk Zone, 120 Santa Barbara St. A live performance by the local band, King Bee, paella from Chef Amador, one complimentary beverage from Topa-Topa Brewing Co. or Fox Wine and a photo booth from Gavin Roy Presents are all included with admission

Seen here with her husband Michael, Lisa Amador said there’s nothing better than being in a loving, supportive relationship.

“There’s nothing better than being in a loving, supportive relationship, and I’m doing my part to make love happen,” Mrs. Amador said. “My parties provide a safe, fun atmosphere for singles to meet, and if that doesn’t work, they can hire me to match them.”

All raffle ticket proceeds go to the local nonprofit ShelterBox USA. Tickets are $30 per person or $75 per couple plus a single friend.

Amador Matchmaking, formerly Santa Barbara Matchmaking, is a discreet upscale matchmaking company for successful commitment-minded singles.

“My clients are great catches who can be very selective about who they date yet have not found their perfect match through conventional dating. Too busy to search for a partner on their own, they hire Amador Matchmaking to help them make their romantic dreams come true,” Mrs. Amador told the News-Press by phone from her Santa Barbara home.

“We are not a large national dating service. Our emphasis is on quality, not quantity. Our approach is compassionate and caring. I form real relationships with my clients because I meet with them personally and take time to understand who they are on the deepest level. This enables me to arrange matches based on true compatibility.”

Mrs. Amador said she will only take on a client if she feels she can meet his or her expectations.

“Integrity is very important. Bringing excellent people together is my passion. There is no better feeling than knowing I’ve introduced two great people and then watching them fall in love,” said Mrs. Amador.

Among her success stories was the match made between Daniel and Christy in January 2017. Their names have been changed for confidentiality.

Lisa and Michael Amador are shown at the pre-opening of Uncorked Wine Tasting and Kitchen.

“Daniel, a 44-year-old successful businessman from New York City, wanted nothing more than to meet the right woman to fall in love with, get married and start a family. Being intelligent, fit, handsome, adventurous and with strong religious beliefs, he was looking for the same in his partner,” Mrs. Amador said. “He also could work remotely.

“I knew I could match Daniel and intuitively knew that Christy, 34, was his match. He flew to Santa Barbara and took Christy to bouchon for their first date, where they instantly clicked.”

Afterward, Christy wrote to Mrs. Amador that she “had the best time. Daniel was really easy to talk to, very attractive, and I think we have a lot in common. I made a checklist a year ago of what I wanted in a man/relationship, and he has checked off everything!! It’s so awesome when things just click! He’s in SB one more night, so we are going to get together later today. Thank you.”

In his note to Mrs. Amador, Daniel wrote, “Date was great! We are going jogging in a bit and then going downtown tonight. She’s a 10 all-around so far; thanks!”

For the next 11 months, Daniel and Christy were inseparable, “traveling back and forth between NYC and Santa Barbara.They were married one year later and are now expecting their second child,” said Mrs. Amador, who grew up in Hollywood Hills, Fla., and earned her bachelor’s in accounting at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

While raising a family, she was an accountant for 20 years in Washington, D.C., and Florida, helped run a helicopter business in Boulder, Colo., and cruised full time in a sailboat and lived in France and Bend, Ore.

“I moved to Santa Barbara while going through the process of divorce and wondering what I would do next. A friend suggested that I try matchmaking,” said Mrs. Amador. “I was always helping friends find love. It shouldn’t be so hard.”

After six months of training at the Matchmaking Institute in New York City, she started Santa Barbara Matchmaking, which is now Amador Matchmaking.

“Unlike other companies, I am not limited by my client base. In addition to introducing individuals to other Amador Matchmaking clients, I actively recruit, network and may even advertise, (discreetly of course) to find a perfect match for my clients,” said Mrs. Amador. “My goal is to introduce clients to that special someone, the love of their lives.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com