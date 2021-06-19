Help available for toxic stress

There’s help available for children and families experiencing toxic stress.

Cottage Health, on behalf of the Pediatric Resiliency Collaborative (PeRC) and Resilient Santa Barbara County, is now accepting applications for the Network of Care Buffering Services Grant Program.

The Buffering Services grants integrate community-based services to support children and families experiencing toxic stress. The grantees will partner with pediatric clinics and providers screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences and will form a network of care across Santa Barbara County.

An application workshop will be held virtually from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday. To participate, go to cottagehealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F50Osev0Q5iC8_9jt_1iwg.

ACEs Aware defines a network of care as ”health, education and human service professionals, community members, and organizations that support adults, children and families by providing access to evidence-based ‘buffering’ resources and supports that help to prevent, treat and heal the harmful consequences of toxic stress.”

Grant funds will be used to fund the following prevention efforts:

— Prevent ACEs through educating parents and providing support to families.

— Early recognition of ACEs and provide supports to prevent toxic stress,

— Advance interventions to mitigate the toxic stress response.

Proposed programs or services should include evidence-based interventions for mitigating the toxic stress response.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. July 1. To learn more about the grants and how to apply, visit cottagehealth.org/population-health.

— Dave Mason