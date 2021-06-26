Help for Foodbank

Santa Barbara County nonprofit receives $20,000 in grant funding

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is receiving $20,000 in grant funding from Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, which will help to continue their pandemic emergency response efforts.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been selected to receive $20,000 in grant funding from the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation.

The funding will support the Foodbank’s ongoing emergency response and services to those hit hardest economically by the pandemic.

Over the past 15 months, the staff at the Foodbank has been working tirelessly to serve those in need during the pandemic, doling out double the amount of food this past year compared to prior years.

During the pandemic, the Foodbank distributed twice as much food as usual.

The organization also added Saturdays as a food distribution day during the pandemic to serve those who could not make it to the Foodbank on weekdays.

“(The grant) assists in our objective of trying to deal with the economic tail of the COVID disaster,” Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin told the News-Press. “There’s a general feeling that things are returning to normal, but often, even if people are re-employed, they have considerable debt as a result of the last 18 months.”

He continued, “We project it will take another 18 to 24 months for people to get back financially to where they were. So that means people will need extra food help to rebuild and get back to their financial situation.”

The Foodbank is one of 22 food banks across the state slated to receive funding from Delta Dental. The grant funding ranges from $20,000 to $250,000, totalling $1.5 million in grants from the foundation.

“The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation is committed to building healthier, more resilient communities across California, and access to healthy food is crucial to that effort,” Kenzie Ferguson, the vice president of the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, said in a statement to the News-Press. “Food insecurity rates in Santa Barbara County are staggering — with the Santa Barbara Foundation estimating they’re as high as 10%. We wanted to support the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as it helps families recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.”

This is the second time the Foodbank has received a grant from the Delta Dental foundation.

The foundation also gave money to the Foodbank last winter to continue supporting its distribution efforts during the holiday season.

Lauren Coiro, the grants manager for the Foodbank, told the News-Press that she is “tremendously grateful” for the support of Delta Dental and very appreciative to receive another grant from the foundation.

“We’re very grateful for the relationship with Delta Dental and we’re hoping we can continue it in the future,” Ms. Coiro said.

