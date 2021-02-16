Help still available for uninsured people

Covered California launched a new television ad campaign Monday to reach uninsured Californians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ads support Covered California’s new special enrollment period, which started Feb. 1 and runs through May 15. The commercials are informing uninsured Californians that they still have time to sign up for health insurance.

“Taking care of your health has never been more important than it is right now, and we want everyone to know that if you do not have health insurance, the time is now to check out Covered California and see if you are eligible for financial help to lower the cost of your coverage,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “You do not want to be uninsured right now and anyone who needs coverage — and is eligible to sign up through Covered California — can do so immediately.”

The ads began airing Monday in California’s biggest media markets, in both English and Spanish, to make sure that consumers know that enrollment is open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Covered California is investing more than $6 million over the next few months to encourage consumers to check out their options. Digital ads have been appearing online since Feb. 1.

For more information, go to www.healthforcalifornia.com.

— Gerry Fall