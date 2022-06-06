Helping animals in need

Local brewery partners with Santa Barbara Humane

Draughtsmen Aleworks released a limited-edition “Paws Blonde Ale,” sold in a can featuring a photo of Bear, as part of its efforts to help animals in need.

Having a cold one can show a warm heart for local beer aficionados, thanks to a partnership between Draughtsmen Aleworks and Santa Barbara Humane.

On May 5, Draughtsmen, a local brewery, released a limited-edition “Paws Blonde Ale,” sold in a can featuring a photo of Bear, a boxer mix at Santa Barbara Humane.

Proceeds from sales of the beverage, whether from the tap or in a four-pack, are donated to help animals in need.

The special release is the final phase of the Santa Barbara microbrewery’s spring fundraising campaign for Santa Barbara Humane.

The brewery also worked to raise awareness and funds to support thousands of community-owned and homeless dogs and cats countywide throughout March, after which they began brewing the limited-release ale.

Draughtsmen Aleworks, established in 2015, is no stranger to supporting charitable causes.

Each of the brewery’s two locations — Mosaic Locale in downtown Santa Barbara and Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta — feature an ongoing “Karma Tap” that supports local organizations by donating one dollar to the selected beneficiary for each pint poured.

Santa Barbara Humane depends on partnerships of this kind in its mission to provide veterinary care, behavior support, shelter and love to animals and families in need, according to a news release.

The organization’s two campuses — one in Goleta, the other in Santa Maria — annually provide free veterinary care to more than 20,000 animals, facilitate more than 1,200 animal adoptions and provide more than 1,000 animals with training.

To learn more about Santa Barbara Humane services, go to sbhumane.org. To donate, visit sbhumane.org/give.

