Helping cancer center

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
The Chumash Casino Resort presents a check for more than $13,000 Wednesday to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria. The Santa Ynez resort raised funds during a benefit it hosted in October, which was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Of the $13,000, the Project Pink campaign raised $6,815, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $13,630 donation to Mission Hope Cancer Center.
