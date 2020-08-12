Helping foodbank

Kate Farms donates 100,000 peptide protein shakes

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

From left, volunteers Jack Fisher, Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jane Hill and Technical Sgt. Beck Jensen pack boxes at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s warehouse in Goleta.

Santa Barbara-based formula company Kate Farms has donated 752 cases of its peptide protein formula to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for distribution in boxes filled with its usual canned foods, cereal, pasta and other non-perishable food items.

According to Kate Farms marketing coordinator Elle Ingalls, that’s around 100,000 individual shakes, each 500 calories and the equivalent of “a well-balanced meal.”

“It is sole source nutrition, plant based, organic, non-GMO and will truly provide people with really good nutrients,” she said.

Jordan Jenkins, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County community engagement coordinator, told the News-Press that the donated formula fills a need not normally covered by the contents in the boxes normally handed out by the food bank.

“We definitely don’t have any formula that we typically have on inventory, so it’s definitely filling a gap,” she said.

On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen local volunteers showed up at the foodbank’s Goleta warehouse on La Patera Lane to pack around 2,000 boxes with food items — including cartons of Kate Farms shakes.

Volunteers Von Millender and Sara Andrews pack boxes for the Foodbank on Tuesday morning.

A few members of the Air National Guard were also present to assist with packing boxes. Men and women from the National Guard have consistently helped the foodbank with distribution since the COVID-19 pandemic began and caused the local food demand to increase.

“Because our operations grew so considerably when COVID hit, we obviously didn’t have the staff to support the growing demand, so we’ve had quite a few National Guard folks here just helping with our day-to-day operations,” Ms. Jenkins said.

With the joint forces of its volunteers and National Guard members, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara has managed to meet the expanding demand for food, handing out 8 million pounds since the organization’s crisis response began in early March. Ms. Jenkins remarked that this sum is “about double what we would normally do.”

Kate Farms marketing coordinator Elle Ingalls said the business has donated approximately 100,000 individual protein shakes to the Foodbank. She said each 500-calorie shake is the equivalent of “a well-balanced meal.”

Foodbank community engagement coordinator Jordan Jenkins said Kate Farms’ donated formula fills a need not normally covered by the contents in the boxes normally handed out by the Foodbank.

Ms. Ingalls told the News-Press that Kate Farms is also doing its part to meet the heightened demand for food by increasing its number of donated formula cartons.

“Obviously, since the pandemic, there are so many people in need and in need of really good nutrition, so we just figured it was time to step up and be able to donate and give back to those community members,” she said.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County distributes food through its partner organizations such as the Salvation Army, as well as its mobile food pantries located throughout the county in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Los Alamos, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, and New Cuyama.

Cans of tomato sauce wait to be packed into boxes for distribution through the Foodbank.

Boxes of Special K were among several food items volunteers packed into boxes for distribution through the Foodbank.

Given that the elderly are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 and are encouraged to stay at home amid the pandemic, the foodbank makes home deliveries for senior citizens and anyone aggressively sheltering in place.

Under the circumstances, however, the need for food support has expanded well beyond the foodbank’s usual clientele, and Ms. Jenkins said the organization is prepared to help all locals whose livelihoods are at risk during the pandemic.

“It’s everyone, everyday families,” she said. “I think anyone is at risk of losing a job or not being able to work because of COVID, so we’re just here to support everyone in the community.”

email: jgrega@newspress.com