Helping students during pandemic

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Maria Velazquez, a crossing guard and playground supervisor for Isla Vista School, distributed assignment packets to parents on Thursday.

In their assignment packets, students receive worksheets, crafts and any other paper handouts required for online learning. Every other week, the students receive new packets of materials.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Administrators and staff at Isla Vista Elementary School last week distributed assignment packets for elementary students in the school in an effort that has been widely adopted by the Goleta Union School District during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to provide assignments during remote learning, administrators package paper assignments, crafts and worksheets in plastic bags for students every other week. Parents of students come to the school once every two weeks to pick up their student’s packets and turn in any completed assignments that are in need of grading.

Typically, parents can pick up materials every other Friday of the month. But because of the long holiday weekend for Presidents’ Day, distribution day was held district-wide last Thursday.

— Madison Hirneisen