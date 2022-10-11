Helping Ukraine

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSVarious items pertaining to Ukraine, whether by design, cultural origin or inspiration, are sold with proceeds benefiting the country during the UkraineFest Free Cultural Celebration hosted by UCSB Arts & Lectures Thursday in front of The Granada. Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief, speaks during the UkraineFest. Since Feb. 24, the Goleta-based nonprofit has provided Ukraine with medical aid weighing more than 1.8 million pounds or 900 tons. Assistance sent by Direct Relief in September included nutritional supplements, cardiovascular medications and antibiotics. This month, Direct Relief sent more than seven tons of aid in the form of 64 types of medications to Ukraine, Tony Morain, the nonprofit’s vice president for communications, told the News-Press on Monday. He said the aid this month has included COVID-19 treatments, mental health medications such as antidepressants, chronic disease medications for conditions such as diabetes and heart disease and pain relievers. For more on Direct Relief’s efforts in Ukraine and elsewhere, see directrelief.org. On Monday, the U.N. General Assembly met in an emergency session after Russia launched missile strikes at Kyiv and bombarded Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. At least 14 people were killed. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘Financial Drowning’: Social Security could give seniors historic raise this week due to inflation next post Los Angeles City Council president resigns after audio leak of racist remarks Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.